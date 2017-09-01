U.S. wireless carriers reveal LTE data plan rates for Apple Watch Series 3

Friday, September 15th, 2017, 05:17

Posted by:Date:Category:

The rates for LTE service for the Apple Watch Series 3 have been announced and while they’re not exactly giving it away, the data plan prices aren’t terrible.

Verizon customers can look forward to paying $10 a month using the company’s NumberShare service. The carrier is offering the first three months free, for a limited time. Verizon also charges a one-time activation fee of $30.

AT&T customers will pay $10 a month under the NumberSync plan. The carrier is offering three months free (in the form of a $30 credit) and is also giving a $25 activation fee credit for eligible customers.



T-Mobile customer will pay $10 a month via their Digits plan with the carrier offering three free months, much the same as the other carriers. Customers can either pay the full cost for the Watch up-front, or split it into 24 equal payments of $16.67 (for the 38mm watch version) or $17.92 (for the 42mm version).

Sprint’s data plan will retail for $15 a month, though customers who sign up for auto-pay will receive a $5 discount, thereby bringing the monthly fee to the same $10 rate as Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. Sprint is also offering a three-month free trial with no activation fee.

Apple Watch Series 3 pre-order will begin Friday, September 15th at midnight PDT/3 a.m. EDT through Apple.com or the individual carrier sites. The regular, Hermes, and Edition versions will ship the following Friday, September 22nd. The Nike Plus models will ship Friday, October 5th.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Macworld

Related

Recent Posts