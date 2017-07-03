Unexpected iOS 11 security feature surfaces, hints at new keychain elements

Monday, July 17th, 2017, 05:03

This could turn into something interesting.

A new key-shaped icon found in the current iOS 11 beta seems to hint at an upcoming set of security features.

It’s unknown as to whether this hooks into the 1Password app by AgileBits or something on Apple’s end.

Per the user who posted the screenshot:

In the back of my mind, I knew about this feature. However, I thought I’d have to wait until apps rolled out support for it. Today, I opened the Amazon app, only to discover that I’d been logged out again for no reason. I was about to launch 1Password when I saw the password icon in the keyboard. Within seconds, I was logged in. Also tried it in a few other apps. Works great!

So, it’s known as to where the icon came from or exactly what it is, but this might be something spiffy en route in iOS 11.

Only time will tell.

