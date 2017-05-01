Updated drone footage shows Apple Park campus at sunset, additional work on landscaping

Monday, May 22nd, 2017, 05:45

Posted by:Date:Category:

The new Apple Park headquarters is drawing that much closer to completion.

In his latest drone video, Duncan Sinfield has released flyover footage of the site at sunset.

While we saw some nighttime footage of Apple Park earlier this month, the new video takes the viewer a sunset-only tour of the campus. The video shows just how massive Apple’s new headquarters really are, as the building lights up the darker it gets outside.



The footage also shows work continuing on the site’s landscaping.

Interestingly, a Wired piece also mentions the vision of the late Steve Jobs for the new headquarters:

At one point, Stefan Behling recalls, Jobs discussed the walls he had in mind for the offices: “He knew exactly what timber he wanted, but not just ‘I like oak’ or ‘I like maple.’ He knew it had to be quarter-­cut. It had to be cut in the winter, ideally in January, to have the least amount of sap and sugar content. We were all sitting there, architects with gray hair, going, ‘Holy shit!’”

The video’s worth a thousand words and please let us know what you make of it in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac and Wired

Related

Recent Posts