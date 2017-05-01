Updated drone footage shows landscaping, solar panel additions at Apple Park construction site

Thursday, May 4th, 2017, 05:23

Posted by:Date:Category:

The Apple Park campus edges ever closer to completion and a new drone video courtesy of Duncan Sinfield shows progress as landscaping and other touches are applied…

The overall footage still resembles a construction scene and there’s definitely more dirt than greenery at this point. Factor in a fair amount of machinery and it’s not quite completely arboreal, but it’s getting there.

Additional progress has also been made on the spaceship design with the solar panel roof, as well as Steve Jobs Theater and more. Windows are being installed along the outside of the building, while work continues on parking and other areas.











Apple originally announced that its new headquarters would be named Apple Park back in February, while the company also stated that the 1,000-seat auditorium would be named Steve Jobs Theater. While employees were expected to begin moving in during the month of April, it’s currently hard to tell if employees have moved in or are starting to move in, but it would be possible.

As always, stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac

Related

Recent Posts