Updated Google app for iOS now offers content-related search suggestions

Posted by:
Date: Tuesday, September 19th, 2017, 07:13
Category: Google, iOS, News, Software

The latest version of the Google app now offers suggestions to assist with your searches.

The new version now automatically offers suggestions for related content when you pull up the bottom of the page.

Google has stated that this feature, which is presently only currently available to users in the U.S., will expand to additional languages and locales soon.


The Google app is available for free and requires iOS 9.0 or later to install and run.

Via the App Store

