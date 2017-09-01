watchOS developer beta 1 points to LTE music, radio streaming

Thursday, September 28th, 2017, 05:02

Apple’s newly released watchOS 4.1 developer beta features expansions to the Apple Watch’s built-in Music app. This includes the ability to stream songs from Apple Music and iTunes Match via an LTE connection on the new Series 3 hardware.

The company has stated that LTE music streaming for the Apple Watch Series 3 will be available to the public in October at the earliest. The watchOS 4.1 developer beta 1 suggests that the feature will be available for launch within the coming weeks.

The release notes stated that users will be able to stream any song from either the Apple Music or iCloud Music Library. This also includes tracks purchased from iTunes and songs matched with iTunes Match.



Apple has also stated that users streaming with GPS and Bluetooth headphones can expect roughly four hours of uptime with the Apple Watch Series 3 while exercising outdoors.

In addition, watchOS 4.1 will also include a new Radio app that gives access to Beats 1 live or any Apple Music radio station over LTE. It also works with Siri, letting users request genres to create custom stations on the fly.

Unfortunately, the watchOS 4.1 release notes stated that the Radio app does not currently support cellular connections. This may be resolved before the watchOS 4.1 update is released to the public.

In addition, the ESPN radio station is said to not operate at all, even when the watch is tethered to a phone or connected to Wi-Fi.

