Western Digital announces My Passport SSD, drive will feature USB-C functionality for Macs

Hard drive manufacturer Western Digital on Thursday announced its My Passport SSD, its first portable SSD with a built-in USB-C port.

While the USB-C connection does require a bundled USB Type-A adapter, when connected to either USB-C or USB 3.x, it can hit speeds of up to 515 megabytes per second. The drive, unfortunately, is not Thunderbolt 3-compatible.



The drive includes Western Digital’s proprietary backup software as well as a WD Security app that can be used to lock the drive with 256-bit AES encryption. It can, of course, also be reformatted to use with Apple’s Time Machine feature.

Design-wise the drive is said to fit in the palm of the hand, but be engineered to survive drops up to 6.5 feet.

The My Passport SSD will be available in 256 gigabyte, 512 gigabyte, and 1 terabyte models with prices around $100, $200, and $400, respectively. A launch date has yet to be revealed.

