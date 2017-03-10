WikiLeaks to share CIA hacking tools with Apple, other firms after security fixes are complete

Friday, March 10th, 2017, 05:36

Following WikiLeaks’ release of more than 8,000 documents from inside the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence, Apple followed up, saying it had already fixed most of the exploits the agency had found to hack into iPhones.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Thursday he will share the code, which was withheld from the published documents, with tech companies like Apple.

Per Assange:

“We have decided to work with [tech companies] to give them exclusive access to the additional technological details we have so that fixes can be developed and pushed out,” Assange said in a live-streamed press conference from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he lives. “Once this material is effectively disarmed by us we will publish additional details.”



According to reports, Apple jumped on the released documents following their release on Tuesday, sifting through bugs they’d patched, bugs that remained to be fixed and how the exploits were being used.

Apple, in turn, offered the following comment:

“While our initial analysis indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest OS, we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities,” the company said in a press statement late Tuesday. “We always urge customers to download the latest iOS to make sure they have the most recent security updates.”

Following the release of the documents, Apple has stated that it will fix any remaining security holes in iOS. After those bugs have been patched, WikiLeaks will publish the code online for further use and study.

