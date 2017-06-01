Wistron CEO hints at improved waterproofing, wireless charging features for next-gen iPhone

Thursday, June 15th, 2017, 05:05

Posted by:Date:Category:

Sometimes an executive blathers and gives something interesting away.

In this case, Winstron CEO Robert Hwang, Apple’s primary iPhone manufacturer in India, confirmed that the upcoming iPhone will be waterproof and feature wireless charging.

Per Nikkei, Hwang’s comment noted that Apple’s next-gen iPhones will feature additional waterproofing as well as wireless features:

“Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit.”

Hwang has also noted that Wistron’s India facility is currently making “a small number” of handsets for Apple. He states the growth in manufacturing will hinge on relations between Apple and the Indian government.

He went on to say that Wistron as a whole will ship more smartphones in 2017 than 2016. Through increased used of automation, the company will be able to combat rising labor costs in China.

Apple has been dealing with the Indian government in ongoing negotiations to bring iPhone manufacturing to the country. Reports indicated that the government rejected Apple’s demands for concessions, but that hasn’t stopped the company from moving forward.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Nikkei

Related

Recent Posts