Analyst predicts Apple will switch from Touch ID to facial recognition technology for next-gen iPhone

It’s rumored that the next-gen iPhone will feature a front-facing 3D laser scanner for facial recognition according to JPMorgan analyst Rod Hall.

Hall has stated that the scanner will replace the Touch ID on the next-gen iPhone, as Apple is apparently looking to replace the Home button to allow for an edge-to-edge display. Hall’s note cites that the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus could also have a 3D laser scanner based on increased volume of the module within Apple’s supply chain.

The scanner component is said to add about $10 to $15 to the next-gen iPhone’s bill of materials, which coupled with the OLED display, glass casing, and other increased production costs, could make its retail price up to $100 more expensive than it would be without those features, if Apple looks to maintain a similar profit margin.



Hall’s research notes cites the opinion that the switch to a facial recognition technology will help alleviate user frustrates when the Touch ID doesn’t work under wet conditions. He also states an opinion that facial recognition could be a more secure technology than Touch ID, which could increase Apple Pay adoption among banks and merchants.

The research note said the 3D laser scanner could eventually be used for other purposes, such as augmented reality, but likely not until 2018 at the earliest.

Hall expects a strong iPhone 8 replacement cycle later this year, and he said an announcement about the product is possible as early as WWDC 2017, which kicks off June 5. Apple has not made any iPhone hardware announcements at WWDC since 201.

