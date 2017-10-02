Apple adds 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to refurbished products list

Thursday, October 12th, 2017, 05:00

Because refurbished products are a good thing.

Apple on Tuesday added the June 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro notebooks equipped with a Touch Bar to its refurbished products list.

At present, Apple’s refurbished store has six different 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro models available for purchase at a discount of approximately 15 percent.



The base model 15-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Radeon Pro 555 graphics card is available for $2,039, for example, a discount of $360 off the price when purchased new. Both Silver and Space Gray models are available in a handful of different configurations.

All six configurations are listed with shipping elements of 30 days. The addition of the 15-inch 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar comes two months after Apple began offering refurbished versions of the 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro models.

It’s been noted that Apple’s refurbished wares go through a thorough inspection, repairs, cleaning, and repackaging. The products arrive with a one-year warranty that can be extended via an AppleCare+ policy purchase.

