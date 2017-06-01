Apple announces new 2017 iMacs, offers improved screens, Kaby Lake processors, USB-C ports on board

Monday, June 5th, 2017, 13:05

The new iMac was just announced at WWDC and it includes some interesting upgrades.

Apple has, according to CEO Tim Cook, included the “best Mac displays ever,” upping the brightness to 500 nits to make them 43 percent brighter while bringing support for a billion colors. The new units also feature faster Intel Kaby Lake processors up to 4.2 GHz, higher memory capacity, super-fast storage, and next-generation graphics, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, which have yet to arrive on any other Mac.



The entry-level 21.5-inch model sports an Intel Iris Plus 640 GPU while the 4K model now supports discrete AMD Radeon Pro 550 graphics with up to 4GB of VRAM. The new iMac can also be equipped with up to 32GB of RAM and an SSD drive that is up to 50 percent faster than previous generations. The step-up 21.5-inch model, meanwhile, will feature Radeon Pro 555 or 560 graphics and standard fusion drives.

The 27-inch 5K model can be equipped with up to 64GB of RAM, offers standard Fusion drives and a choice between the Radeon Pro 570, 565, or 580 cards with up to 8GB of VRAM for 5.5 teraflops of graphics power.

Additionally, the new machines bring a host of minor improvements, including an improved 1080 FaceTime camera, UHS-II SDXC card slot, and Bluetooth 4.2.

The 21.5-inch iMac starts at $1,099 with the 4K version beginning at $1,299. The 27-inch model begins at $1,799 and gets pricier from there depending on options. The new iMacs are available to order today on Apple’s website, and you can pick one up in stores this Wednesday, June 7.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Macworld

