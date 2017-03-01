Apple announces red iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017, 05:14

The red iPhone 7 arrived today.

For the first time, the handset is now available in red. The new Product (RED) iPhone features a red aluminum finish, and is launching as part of Apple’s partnership with (RED).

Apple’s partnership with (RED) involves highlighting the AIDS fundraising campaign with red-themed designs for products and apps. Apple recently turned its App Store and associated top apps the color red for the world AIDS day.



Apple’s last color change for the iPhone introduced a glossy jet black finish for the iPhone 7. Prior to that, the company offered a rose gold option with the iPhone 6S handset. The red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus handsets will be available on Friday, March 24th, will be available in 128GB and 256GB capacities and retail at price points starting at $749.

