Apple announces WWDC dates, changes venue to San Jose location

If you’re a developer, this is a pretty big change.

Apple has announced that it will be holding its Worldwide Developers Conference from June 5th to June 9.

The big news is that the venue has changed from the Moscone Center in San Francisco to the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose.

At WWDC, Apple unveils the next major versions of its software operating systems. This year, expect the announcement of including iOS 11, macOS 10.13 as well as updates to tvOS and watchOS.



Registration for tickets will begin on March 27th.

Apple President of Worldwide Communications has stated that the venue is about the same size as Moscone Center, with capacity for about 5,000 developers and around 1,000 Apple engineers. A reason for the move was not directly given but Schiller says that downtown San Jose is a ‘great environment’ for those attending.

Apple is announcing the change early to allow prospective attendees plenty of time to sort out travel plans. For Apple’s engineers, the San Jose convention center is much closer to Infinite Loop and Apple Campus 2 in Cupertino, Apple’s company campus.

The public press keynote is expected to take place on June 5th and is said to focus on upcoming versions of Apple’s operating systems, including iOS 11 and macOS 10.13. Schiller says the event will focus on ‘all platforms’ which means new versions of tvOS and watchOS should also be on the cards.

It’s unknown as to whether new hardware announcements are expected, although it’s thought that there’s a chance of some new Macs appearing at WWDC, including a bezel-less iPad.

Tickets for WWDC 2017 go on sale in late March and will be the same price as previous years, according to Schiller. Apple holds a public lottery for tickets as demand is so high.

Apple says that it will still live stream all the sessions and provide video after the fact, for people who do not get a ticket to see the show in person.

Via 9to5Mac and The Loop

