Apple bumps storage capacity for paid iCloud accounts, 1 TB accounts doubled to 2 TB at same price point

Apple has just doubled the storage from its top-tier iCloud storage plan from 1 TB to 2 TB. The plan remains available at $9.99 per month, although the old 1 TB plan is now longer available.

The company has also announced that multiple users will be able to share a single iCloud storage plan with Family Sharing in iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra.



Unfortunately, the capacity for the free iCloud storage plan has not jumped from 5 GB. The 50 GB plan for $0.99/month and the 200 GB plan for $2.99/mo are also unchanged.

You can upgrade to the 2 TB plan today from within iCloud settings.

Apple has stated that, once iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 High Sierra debut later this year, users will be able to share 200 GB and 2 TB iCloud plans via Family Sharing. All user accounts attached to the family can save to the same iCloud storage capacity, but you only have to pay one monthly subscription.

The Family Sharing features will be available when iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra are released in the fall. The better-value 2 TB plan can be purchased today.

