Apple CarPlay, Android Auto go head to head in comparison video

Wednesday, March 29th, 2017, 05:26

Posted by:Date:Category:

In an informal – but funny – showdown between Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto, the mighty Yuri and Jakub hopped into a car and tested both systems out in terms of voice recognition, finding directions and making quick calls from your car.

The results speak for themselves, especially when Siri comes into play.









Given that there are presently 248 comments and counting on this video, please let us know what you think of Apple’s CarPlay or Android Auto, what your experience has been and where either platform can stand to see some improvement.

