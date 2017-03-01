Apple CarPlay, Android Auto go head to head in comparison video

Posted by:
Date: Wednesday, March 29th, 2017, 05:26
Category: Android, CarPlay, Fun, News, Siri

In an informal – but funny – showdown between Apple’s CarPlay and Android Auto, the mighty Yuri and Jakub hopped into a car and tested both systems out in terms of voice recognition, finding directions and making quick calls from your car.

The results speak for themselves, especially when Siri comes into play.




Given that there are presently 248 comments and counting on this video, please let us know what you think of Apple’s CarPlay or Android Auto, what your experience has been and where either platform can stand to see some improvement.

Recent Posts

Apple releases macOS Sierra 10.12.4 update

9.7-inch iPad, (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus now available to order online

Apple releases watchOS 3.2, tvOS 10.2 updates

Apple releases iOS 10.3 update

Apple clears through almost 350 security vulnerabilities with of iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS updates

Leave a Reply