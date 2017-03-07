Apple Pay to launch in Ireland on Tuesday

Tuesday, March 7th, 2017, 05:14

Posted by:Date:Category:

It looks like Apple Pay will arrive in Ireland this week.

The payment platform is expected to launch on Tuesday according to two sources close to the story.

In Ireland, Apple Pay will be supported by UlsterBank and KBC, both of which are multinational and have supported Apple Pay in other countries for some time now. Bank of Ireland and AIB are the biggest banks in Ireland with the latter supporting Android Pay.



Ireland is the latest country to gain support for Apple Pay. Most recently, the mobile payments platform has continued to expand in countries like the United States and Australia.

Apple Pay presently with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus; all Apple Watches; iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and both iPad Pro models. Macs can also now use Apple Pay with macOS Sierra.

If you get a chance to try out Apple Pay in Ireland and have any feedback, please let us know in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac

Related

Recent Posts