Apple preps new emojis, including androgynous symbols

This year, the Unicode Consortium, the organization that handles new emoji proposals, has approved a new set of emojis, including an androgynous person, a male fairy, a takeout box, a “shh” smiley, “I love you” in American Sign Language, a bevy of mystical creatures, and an orange heart, which completes that emoji’s full rainbow of colors.

The approved new emojis will be rolled out globally on Monday, October 9th, as part of Apple’s second public beta for iOS 11.1. Users should expect to see the emojis in the official release of iOS 11.1 towards the end of October or early November. Other approved new emojis, announced in July, include a breastfeeding woman, woman with headscarf, and vomiting emojis.



If you’re interested in trying out Apple’s latest software updates before their wide release, you can sign up for the company’s beta program via the link below.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via BuzzFeed and beta.apple.com

