Apple releases iOS 10.2.1 update

It’s been a day for updates and Apple just released iOS 10.2.1, the current version of its mobile operating system.

The update, which weighs in between 65 megabytes and over a gigabyte depending on whether you download it over the air or via iTunes, offers the following fixes and changes:

Auto Unlock

Impact: Auto Unlock may unlock when Apple Watch is off the user’s wrist.

Desription: A logic issue was addressed through improved state management.

Contacts

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted contact card may lead to unexpected application termination.

Desription: An input validation issue existed in the parsing of contact cards. This issue was addressed through improved input validation.



Kernel

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

Desription: A buffer overflow issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

Kernel

Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.

Desription: A use after free issue was addressed through improved memory management.

libarchive

Impact: Unpacking a maliciously crafted archive may lead to arbitrary code execution.

Desription: A buffer overflow issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may exfiltrate data cross-origin.

Desription: A prototype access issue was addressed through improved exception handling.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.

Desription: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed through improved memory handling.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.

Desription: A memory initialization issue was addressed through improved memory handling.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.

Desription: Multiple memory corruption issues were addressed through improved input validation.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may exfiltrate data cross-origin.

Description: A validation issue existed in the handling of page loading. This issue was addressed through improved logic.

WebKit

Impact: A malicious website can open popups.

Description: An issue existed in the handling of blocking popups. This was addressed through improved input validation.

WebKit

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may exfiltrate data cross-origin.

Description: A validation issue existed in the handling of variable handling. This issue was addressed through improved validation.

WiFi

Impact: An activation-locked device can be manipulated to briefly present the home screen.

Description: An issue existed with handling user input that caused a device to present the home screen even when activation locked. This was addressed through improved input validation.

If you’ve downloaded, installed and played with iOS 10.2.1 on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch and have any feedback to offer, please let us know what you make of it in the comments.

