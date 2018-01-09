Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.2, iOS 11.2.2 supplemental updates with Spectre fix for Safari and WebKit

As tired as you are of hearing about the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, Apple has just released something that could help with part of these.

The company has released both a macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 and iOS 11.2.2 supplemental update designed to help prevent Spectre attacks in the current Mac and iOS operating systems. Prior to this, there was still the possibility of exploiting the Spectre vulnerability through Javascript in the Safari browser.

While there’s no absolute fix against the vulnerabilities, this patch, and others like it, can help mitigate the risk and make the bug that much harder to exploit.



The patch repairs Apple’s WKWebView API to display the web content with Apple’s WebKit implementation and thus fixes every app that displays web content on your iOS device and should be installed immediately.

On the macOS end, the macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 supplemental app helps secure Safari and apps that use Apple’s WebKit rendering engine. If you’re a Google Chrome or Firefox user, be sure to update to the latest version of the Chrome browser or Firefox 57.0.4 or later.

An update to the latest version of the Chrome browser with Spectre mitigations is expected in Chrome 64, currently scheduled for release in late January.

