Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 update

macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 just hit the streets and it could come in handy.

The update, a 2.17 download via the App Store (and its associated “Update” tab), offers the following fixes and changes:

– The macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Update improves the stability and security of your Mac and is recommended for all users.

– Addresses an issue that could cause Messages conversations to temporarily be listed out of order.



– Resolves an issue that could cause your Mac to stop responding when connected to an SMB server.

If you've tried the macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 update and have any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

