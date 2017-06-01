Apple releases wireless keyboard with numeric keypad
Posted by: Chris Barylick
Date: Tuesday, June 6th, 2017, 05:11
Category: battery, Bluetooth, Hardware, Lightning, News
At long last, Apple has released a wireless keyboard with a numeric keypad.
Apple’s new Bluetooth keyboard with numerical keypad was released today, retails for $129 and uses the following specs:
Height: 0.16-0.43 inches
Width: 16.48 inches
Depth: 4.52 inches
Weight: 0.86 pounds
The keyboard requires a Bluetooth-enabled Mac running macOS 10.12.4 or later or an iOS device running iOS 10.3 or later.
The new keyboard’s battery lasts a full month in-between charges using a Lightning port. Unlike with the AirPods, there is no shipping delay on this new product, so check it out in the Apple Store.
Via The Mac Observer
