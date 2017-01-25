Apple to include “Find My AirPods” app in iOS 10.3

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017, 05:52

With iOS 10.3, it’ll be easy to find your lost AirPod wireless headphones.

Apple is apparently working on an app in iOS 10.3 that can hone in on your AirPods’ wireless Bluetooth signal, provided it’s within range of an iOS device connected to an iCloud account. Like the Find My iPhone app, users will be able to tap “Play Sound” and both of your AirPods will begin to chirp.

If one is in your ear, the app gives you controls to mute the right or left earbud. If someone has borrowed your AirPods and that’s why they’re missing, the sound won’t pierce their ear drums, but the volume will gradually increase, so they’ll have to surrender the AirPods.



If your AirPod batteries are dead along with the case, Find My AirPods will be able to pinpoint the last location it could detect a Bluetooth signal from the device.

Apple has begun rolling out the Find My AirPods feature in the iOS 10.3 betas.

