Apple to incorporate SiriKit functionality into upcoming versions of watchOS

Thursday, January 26th, 2017, 05:00

Per new developer documentation released on Tuesday, it looks like you’ll be able to control Siri via your Apple Watch in order to interact with third-party applications.

The feature is one of a handful of enhancements expected to arrive in the upcoming operating system, watchOS 3.2, which will also introduce a “Theater Mode” option.

With the update, you’ll be able to mute the sound on your Apple Watch or disable the device’s feature to wake the screen when you raise your wrist. This should allow you to be less intrusive to others when watching a movie or being in a darkened room where you’re expected to keep quiet.



The SiriKit feature, which is making its way to watchOS, will allow you to speak commands to your Apple Watch.

SiriKit was already available on iPhone and iPad in iOS 10, but Apple Watch may be the most useful platform for the functionality.

According to Apple’s release notes on watchOS 3.2, not all apps will be able to take advantage of Siri integration, however. Instead, it will only be available to those in select domains, including messaging, payments, ride booking, workouts, calling and searching photos.

Via TechCrunch

