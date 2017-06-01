Apple unleashes the funny to open WWDC with “Apocalypse” ad

Posted by:
Date: Wednesday, June 7th, 2017, 05:17
Category: App Store, Fun, iOS, News, WWDC

Prior to the beginning of Monday’s WWDC keynote and the tons of hardware and software announcements, Apple let loose with its “Apocalypse” ad, a commercial which shows what a combination of unplugging a roomful of servers, the App Store crashing, Christopher Cross’ “All Right” and a world without apps can lead to.

It’s brilliantly done, it’s funny and it shows just how attached to our devices we kind of are…

