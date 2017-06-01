Apple unveils iMac Pro, offers specs up to 18 processor cores, 128GB of RAM for new machine

Monday, June 5th, 2017, 13:54

Apple has apparently gone bananas with their highest-end iMac.

The company, which promised a pro-grade iMac, unveiled the unit at the Worldwide Developer Conference keynote presentation on Monday. The iMac Pro will sport Intel Xeon processors, and Apple says it’s the most powerful computer they’ve ever made.

The iMac will sport Intel Xeon processors alongside 128GB of RAM.



Apple has dubbed this the “iMac Pro”, cited that it’s a workstation class computer and will be available with 8 core, 10 core, and 18 core Xeon CPUs, up to 128 GB RAM, AMD Radeon Vega graphics, 4TB SSD, Thunderbolt 3 ports, 1o Gb Ethernet, and a Retina 5K display.

The iMac Pro will start at $4,499 and ship later this year.

