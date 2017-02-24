Apple voices opposition to Trump administration’s removal of transgender protection

Friday, February 24th, 2017, 05:26

Posted by:Date:Category:

Apple, Trump and the overall political situation came to a head on Wednesday, Apple responding to the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era protections for transgender students.

Apple offered the following comment regarding the situation:

“Apple believes everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination. We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals. We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections.”

The Obama administration put in place guidance for schools that allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond with the gender they identify with. The Trump White House removed those protections, citing the rights of states and local school districts to establish their own policies.

Apple is joined by Uber, which has also voiced opposition to the Trump administration’s decision. Uber that that the company would “continue to speak out against discriminatory actions and in favor of good policy that champions equality and inclusion for all.”

Last year, Apple was one of more than 100 U.S. companies to ask North Carolina’s then-Governor Pat McCrory to repeal that state’s bathroom ban, which requires people to use the bathroom that corresponds with the sex listed on their birth certificate. That law remains in place.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Macworld and Politico

Related

Recent Posts