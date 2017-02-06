Apple Watch Series 1 goes on sale at Target, matches pre-Christmas pricing

Date: Monday, February 6th, 2017, 05:42
Category: Apple Watch, News, retail, Wearables

It looks like the Series 1 version of the Apple Watch is on sale again.

A quick notice over at Reddit pointed out that the 38 millimeter version is on sale for $199 and the 42 millimeter version is on sale for $229, respectively.


The sales seem to mimic Target’s pre-Christmas pricing for the smartwatch.

Take a look and let us know what you think in the comments.

Via Reddit and Target

