Apple Watch Series 1 goes on sale at Target, matches pre-Christmas pricing
Posted by: Chris Barylick
Date: Monday, February 6th, 2017, 05:42
Category: Apple Watch, News, retail, Wearables
It looks like the Series 1 version of the Apple Watch is on sale again.
A quick notice over at Reddit pointed out that the 38 millimeter version is on sale for $199 and the 42 millimeter version is on sale for $229, respectively.
The sales seem to mimic Target’s pre-Christmas pricing for the smartwatch.
