Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE functionality to arrive in Hong Kong, Singapore next month

Posted by:
Date: Friday, January 26th, 2018, 03:22
Category: Apple Watch, News, retail, Wearables, wireless

When the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular debuted back in September, due to carrier requirements, cellular connectivity was only supported in a handful of countries. Apple today announced, however, that Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular is coming to two new locations next month…

The company updated its website to announce that the Apple Watch with cellular will be available for preorder in both Hong Kong and Singapore. The device is due to arrive one week later on February 9th.

In Singapore, the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE will start at S$598, while customers in Hong Kong will pay HK$3,188. As for wireless carriers, Hong Kong customers will have their choice between 1O1O and csl3.


Singtel will be the first carrier to offer support for LTE Apple Watch customers in Singapore. While pricing has yet to be announced, customers in Singapore will receive their first three months of cellular service for free, as has been offered in other countries.

The Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE is now available in 12 regions around the world. In other countries, however, the device is limited to GPS connectivity. Those are:

Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, Australia, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the UK.

If you’re located in Singapore or Hong Kong and have a chance to snag the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular support, please let us know about your experience in the comments.

Via 9to5Mac and Channel News Asia

Recent Posts

Apple releases Security Update 2018-001 Sierra and Security Update 2018-001 El Capitan, works to help prevent fallout from Meltdown and

Apple releases iOS 11.2.5 update, adds HomePod support, security fixes, other changes

Newly-released iOS 11.3 beta firmware hints at next-gen iPad with Face ID feature

First iOS 11.3 developer beta out the door, offers improved power management, iCloud Messages, additional Animoji units, other changes

Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 update

Leave a Reply