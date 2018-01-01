Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE functionality to arrive in Hong Kong, Singapore next month

Friday, January 26th, 2018, 03:22

When the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular debuted back in September, due to carrier requirements, cellular connectivity was only supported in a handful of countries. Apple today announced, however, that Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular is coming to two new locations next month…

The company updated its website to announce that the Apple Watch with cellular will be available for preorder in both Hong Kong and Singapore. The device is due to arrive one week later on February 9th.

In Singapore, the Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE will start at S$598, while customers in Hong Kong will pay HK$3,188. As for wireless carriers, Hong Kong customers will have their choice between 1O1O and csl3.



Singtel will be the first carrier to offer support for LTE Apple Watch customers in Singapore. While pricing has yet to be announced, customers in Singapore will receive their first three months of cellular service for free, as has been offered in other countries.

The Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE is now available in 12 regions around the world. In other countries, however, the device is limited to GPS connectivity. Those are:

Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany, Australia, France, Hong Kong, Japan, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the UK.

If you’re located in Singapore or Hong Kong and have a chance to snag the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular support, please let us know about your experience in the comments.

