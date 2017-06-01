AppleCare+ terms quietly updated, now include coverage two accidental damage incidents, on-site repairs for desktop Macs

Monday, June 5th, 2017, 17:04

AppleCare+ just got a bit more lenient.

Following Apple’s quiet expansion of AppleCare+’s warranty period from two to three years a while back, as well as covering accidental damage to the company’s desktop and MacBook product families, Apple has brought the AppleCare+ package in line with services provided for its mobile devices.

The new coverage allows for repairs for up to two accidents, with each subject to a service fee of $99 for damage to the screen or the external enclosure, plus tax, while other types of damage will cost $299 per incident.



The revised AppleCare+ plan for desktop Macs provides on-site repair, with a technician visiting the user’s work site for support, while MacBook users are able to mail in their computer for servicing using a prepaid shipping box provided by Apple. There is also the option of taking the affected Mac or MacBook to an Apple Store or other Apple Authorized Service provider for repairs.

The coverage itself is detailed to include the computer, the battery, included accessories, Apple memory, AirPort, and the Apple USB SuperDrive, among other items.

AppleCare+’s price point varies between $99 and $379 depending on the device, and is being offered on the MacBook, MacBook Air, 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, and Mac Pro. Customers can acquire AppleCare+ at the time of buying their new Mac, though they can also buy coverage within 60 days of the purchase.

