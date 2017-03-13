Cortana updated to version 2.0.0, incorporates overhauled features, fixes

Monday, March 13th, 2017, 05:59

If you’re curious about Cortana on iOS, Microsoft has overhauled the app and released version 2.0.0 on the App Store.

The company on Friday released an updated Cortana app with the goal of simplifying how the AI assistant works on iOS.

The refreshed app loads faster, and defaults into listening for voice commands and questions. The homescreen can also display Google Now-style information cards on items like news, weather, traffic, package deliveries, and nearby restaurants.



Users can access most functions in the app by tapping an icon in the lower-left corner that activates “quick action” buttons. In addition to news and weather, users can set and view alarms and reminders, check and organize meetings, and get help with the app.

Microsoft has revamped how Cortana’s reminders work, incorporating the app’s calling and texting functions when needed. The app also now provides full-page answers to search queries.

Cortana is likely of less use to most iPhone owners than Siri, since Apple restrictions mean it Cortana can’t be triggered outside of the app, and it doesn’t hook into many native iOS services. It can however be handy for people who also use a computer with Windows 10, which has Cortana integrated.

Microsoft promised an updated app back in December and now says it will introduce it to iPhone owners in the coming weeks.

Cortana 2.0.0 is available for free and requires iOS 9.0 or later to install and run.

If you’ve tried Cortana 2.0.0 and have any feedback to offer, let us know in the comments.

Via AppleInsider and the App Store

