First iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV 4K units begin to arrive for customers in New Zealand, Australia

The very first pre-ordered iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K units have begun to arrive in the hands of customers living in Australia, New Zealand and Asia on Friday, local time, while Apple retail stores in those regions began sales of the new hardware.

The sales process appears to be running much more smoothly than past iPhone releases. Of note, Apple stores in Australia are not seeing extremely long queues lining up outside, as they did with last year’s iPhone 7 launch. One reason could be the upcoming launch of iPhone X, Apple’s flagship handset set to debut in November.



Here in the U.S., lines have begun to form outside flagship Apple Store locations in New York, California and elsewhere.

Apple is launching iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in 29 regions, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, the UK, the U.S. and U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS + Cellular is launching in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, the UK and the U.S., with more countries due to support the device next year. A GPS-only version is also available with wider availability in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, the U.S. and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Each of the three new devices offers incremental upgrades over their previous generations, including features such as faster processors, LTE connectivity for the Apple Watch, etc.

If you’ve gotten your hands on the new iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3 or Apple TV 4K and would like to share your experience, please let us know how it went in the comments.

