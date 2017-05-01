Happy Memorial Day from O’Grady’s PowerPage!

Date: Monday, May 29th, 2017, 05:35
Category: Announcement, Holiday

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Memorial Day and the staff of O’Grady’s PowerPage will be taking the day off to spend time with friends and family as well as pay respect to our nation’s veterans for their service.

We’ll be back tomorrow, so get together with some friends, put the Macs and devices aside for a bit, enjoy some great food and we’ll have the latest events in the Apple universe coming your way as always.

See you on Tuesday!

