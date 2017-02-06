How-To: How to clean your Mac’s keyboard keys

Monday, February 6th, 2017, 05:54

This is one of the handiest things I’ve run across in a long time.

As much as I love my Apple keyboard, it builds up dirt over time. A cool instructional video from 2015 by an author going under the name “Gumballer9”, shows you how, quickly and cheaply, take a paper towel, wrap it around your index finger, spray the paper towel with Windex or a similar cleaner, then use a circular motion to dramatically clean each key.

It works.



So, here it is, take a gander and if you have any additional methods for cleaning your Mac that you’d like to share, please let us know in the comments.

Via YouTube

