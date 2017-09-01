iFixit posts full iPhone 8 teardown

Date: Monday, September 25th, 2017, 05:29
If you’re curious about the internal components of the iPhone 8, the cool humans at iFixit have already performed a full teardown and posted their findings to the Internet.

The teardown revealed a True Tone Retina display, Qi wireless charging support, Touch ID Home button, and improved camera sensors. Other components include an A11 Bionic processor, iFixit found 2 GB RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X16 LTE modem and Gigabit LTE RF transceiver, Skyworks quad-band GSM power amplifier module, NXP secure NFC module, a Broadcom wireless charging chip, and more.


the iPhone 8’s rear-facing camera sports the same ƒ/1.8 6-element lens as the iPhone 7, but with a bigger sensor while sticking with 12 MP resolution. The front-facing camera is ƒ/2.2 7 MP with 1080p HD video support.

Apple has also included a 6.96 Wh battery, which is something of a step down from the iPhone 7’s 7.45 Wh battery, but apparently still retains the same battery life according to Apple.

iFixit rated the iPhone 8 as difficult to take apart and repair, the unit featuring copious amounts of glue, fragile cables and connectors, and fragile displays.

