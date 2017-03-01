iPhone to be available in Indonesia again after March 31st following Apple’s investments in localized R&D

Monday, March 20th, 2017, 05:08

You’ll be able to buy an iPhone in Indonesia come the end of the month.

Apple is reportedly on track to resume sales of the handset within the country, following a roughly two-year period during which sourcing requirements kept the device off the local market.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus as well as the 6s series will go on sale through six retailers on March 31. In some cases, people should already be able to sign up for pre-orders.



iPhone sales were last permitted in Indonesia with the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus handsets. Subsequent sourcing regulations —similar to ones in India —then forced the product out, since Apple couldn’t ensure that 30 percent of components were local. Such rules are intended to boost domestic industry.

Sales are scheduled to resume due to Apple’s investment in three R&D facilities in the Indonesia capital of Jakarta. Previously, Apple’s R&D plans were uncertain.

Apple has begun making a number of global investment as a means of satisfying political ends. Recently, Apple’s efforts to bring manufacturing to India, are believed to be part of a path to opening retail stores in that country. Earlier on Friday, the company announced plans to build two more Chinese research centers — just a day before CEO Tim Cook is set to speak with government officials at an economic forum.

Indonesia is an essential market, with over 255 million people and enough middle- and upper-class shoppers to support Apple’s product base.

Via AppleInsider and Kompas

