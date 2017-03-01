iTunes 12.6 out the door, now includes “rent once, watch anywhere” feature

Wednesday, March 22nd, 2017, 05:14

This could come in handy.

Apple on Tuesday released iTunes 12.6, complete with a new “rent once, watch anywhere” movie rental and playback feature.

The new addition, according to Apple, allows you to rent a movie on one device and watch it on another device.

Previously, it was possible to rent from iPhone, for example, then be restricted to that device to finish playback.



The new ‘watch anywhere’ feature for rentals appears to require iOS 10.3 and tvOS 10.2 however, although iOS is currently in developer and public beta and tvOS is only available in developer beta previews. Both software updates are likely coming soon for all users based on previous beta cycles as well as this iTunes release.

Apple still enforces a time limit on watching rental movies.

iTunes 12.6 requires Mac OS X 10.9.5 or later to run and can be downloaded and installed from the Mac App Store.

If you’ve tried the new version and have any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

Via apple.com/itunes and support.apple.com

