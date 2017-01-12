JetBlue announces Fly-Fi service availability for entire fleet

Thursday, January 12th, 2017, 05:16

Wi-Fi is now available on every JetBlue flight and aircraft.

The budget airline announced the finished rollout of Fly-Fi, a free in-flight Wi-Fi service that claims to offer faster connections than some paid options like Gogo.

The service is now available on all flights while a number of airports in the U.S. and elsewhere are offering access as well, though in rare cases it may be paid —like Newburgh, N.Y. —or non-existent, as with places like Mexico City and Montego Bay.



Given ideal circumstances, travelers will be able to remain connected from gate to gate, even avoiding the need to reach cruising altitude once onboard a plane. In practice, Fly-Fi can only be active if a flight is over the U.S.

Data speeds should range from 12 to 15 megabits per second. While this is slower than LTE or many landline Internet connections, it should be sufficient for music and video streaming. JetBlue, from its own end, has added streaming partners such as Amazon, which has a prominent place on the Fly-Fi Hub and is sponsoring free access. People who shop on Amazon.com will earn 3 TrueBlue points for each dollar spent.

