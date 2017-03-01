LG UltraFine 5K display available to order again through Apple

Wednesday, March 1st, 2017, 05:43

Posted by:Date:Category:

You can now snag the LG UltraFine 5K Display via the Apple Store.

The display, developed in collaboration with Apple and LG, was plagued by both connection and interference issues upon launch. Placing the unit within six feet of a Wi-Fi router caused interference, resulting in continued disconnections and even the MacBook Pro freezing up. LG confirmed that these issues stem from “poor shielding.”

As of early February, Apple pushed back the delivery date for online shipments of the UltraFine 5K from 2-3 weeks to 5-6 weeks. The display is currently on sale for $974 until March 31, when the price will go up to $1299.



As of now, the manual does warn that the display should be placed “where no electromagnetic interference occurs,” but there is no mention of Wi-Fi routers. LG has also said that this display is the only one that experiences this type of interference.

The unit is currently available and on the shelves, although time will tell if LG has fully repaired the issue at hand.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Macworld and 9to5Mac

Related

Recent Posts