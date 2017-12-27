Lisa OS to be released as open source project in 2018

This definitely qualifies as nifty…

Come 2017, the Computer History Museum will release the Apple Lisa OS as a free, open source project. Apple’s Lisa, which was the first computer with a graphical user interface, debuted in 1983.

The computer was considered a flop, selling only 10,000 units on an R&D investment of US$150 million. The Lisa caused a fight between Steve Jobs and then-CEO John Sculley, which caused Jobs to leave Apple.



Even so, the Lisa was considered to be cutting edge hardware and introduced the mouse as an input device. The Lisa itself retailed for $10,000 in 1983, the equivalent of $24,000 today.

Via The Mac Observer and groups.google.com