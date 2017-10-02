Microsoft officially ends support for Office for Mac 2011

Friday, October 13th, 2017, 05:25

It had to come to an end sometime.

Microsoft has officially ended support for Office for Mac 2011. As such, there will be no further updates if anything goes wrong or stops working in Word, Excel, Powerpoint, or Outlook.

Microsoft has warned users the end was coming and made it very clear the official end of line would happen on October 12th, 2017. The company didn’t even bother to test Office 2011 for macOS High Sierra compatibility.



The company suggests upgrading to Office 2016 for Mac, which is also available for subscription.

Via The Mac Observer

