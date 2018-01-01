Microsoft releases Office 2016 16.9, offers real-time collaboration, automatic cloud saves

Friday, January 19th, 2018, 03:22

Posted by:Date:Category:

Microsoft Office 2016 reached version 16.9 today, the update bringing some nifty features such as real-time collaboration and automatic saves for cloud-based files.

In Word, Excel, and Powerpoint, the 16.9 update displays thumbnails in the upper-right corner, indicating who else is working on a document. In Word and PowerPoint specifically, flag icons show where edits are taking place — PowerPoint will also highlight any modified slides.

Users can now see each others’ updates via the cloud functionality as well as roll back to a previous version if someone makes a mistake or otherwise unwanted change.



Word, Excel, and PowerPower now feature fast access to frequently-used sites and groups through the Open menu.

Excel now incorporates new chart types, new functions, easier PivotTable chart modification through filters, and multi-threaded calculation for formulas.

PowerPoint now offers a QuickStarter that generates outlines for topics, can suggest designs and talking points, and the ability to trim audio and video clips. A mouse can be used as a substitute laser pointer in Slide Show mode.

Outlook has finally gained support for Google Calendar and Contacts, and two-finger trackpad gestures for archiving or deleting messages.

For Office owners, the new software can be downloaded by going into the Help menu of any app in the suite and selecting “Check for Updates.”

If you’ve tried the new version and have any feedback to offer, please let us know what you think in the comments.

Via AppleInsider

Related

Recent Posts