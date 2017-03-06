New Apple Park 4K aerial drone footage emerges for March of 2017

Monday, March 6th, 2017, 05:38

With only a month or so remaining until Apple opens the doors of its upcoming headquarters, a new batch of 4K drone video has been released showing the progress being made on the site. While the center of the spaceship campus is still being filled in, other areas are starting to take shape at a rapid pace. The newly-named Steve Jobs Theatre can be seen, while work is also continuing on the underground parking facility. Furthermore, work continues on the solar panel roof, as well as the tree and gardening design of the campus.

The video offers a flyover of Apple Park and displays both the main building as well as other subsidiary buildings.

When asked how the late Steve Jobs felt about the site, this comment was offered:

“Steve was exhilarated, and inspired, by the California landscape, by its light and its expansiveness. It was his favorite setting for thought. Apple Park captures his spirit uncannily well,” said Laurene Powell Jobs. “He would have flourished, as the people of Apple surely will, on this luminously designed campus.”



The new footage has begun to show additional interior details, including polished concrete ceilings, iPhone-like elevator buttons and flat doorways. Apple previously shared a number of photos of the interior, but many questions remained unanswered about the interior design at this point.

Via 9to5Mac

