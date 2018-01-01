Newly-released iOS 11.3 beta firmware hints at next-gen iPad with Face ID feature

Friday, January 26th, 2018, 03:42

The newly-released iOS 11.3 beta seems to contain hints as to Apple’s releasing a next-generation iPad Pro this year equipped with both slim bezels and Face ID.

According to iHelpBR editor Filipe Espósito and developer Guilherme Rambo, strings in the first iOS 11.3 beta refer to a “modern iPad,” which is notable since Apple’s software engineers referred to the iPhone X as the “modern iPhone” in older firmware.

While the term “modern iPad” could be a placeholder, as is commonly found in Apple’s code, the discovery hints towards an iPad Pro with Face ID, which would certainly be a logical next step in Apple’s product roadmap.



KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also cited expectations for a new iPad Pro with Face ID this year. Like the iPhone X, the tablet reportedly lacks a Home button, although it will likely still have an LCD instead of OLED display due to supply, cost, and technological constraints.

It’s unknown as to whether a next-gen iPad Pro will have a north for a TrueDepth camera system, or if the device will have uniformly slim bezels on all four sides with enough room for the Face ID sensors.

Face ID is also expected to be featured on a second-generation 5.8-inch iPhone X, a larger 6.5-inch version dubbed iPhone X Plus, and a new, cheaper 6.1-inch model with an LCD, aluminum frame, and no 3D Touch.

