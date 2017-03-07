Nintendo Switch JoyCon controllers usable on Macs, PCs and Android systems

Tuesday, March 7th, 2017, 05:21

You can use your new Nintendo Switch’s wireless controllers with your Mac.

The wireless controllers can be fully utilized by macOS. The units charge via USB-C and has a small Bluetooth pairing button next to the charging port atop the controller.

As expected, Nintendo’s JoyCon gamepads can connect to macOS as individual controllers. That means that even when attached to the Switch controller dock for a two-joystick experience, macOS does not recognize them as one controller.



On their own, the units feature 10 buttons along with the joystick and pairing mode for the Joy-Con controllers can be achieved by holding the pairing button located atop the connection groove where the controller snaps into the Switch tablet.

You can readily pair the JoyCon controller via Bluetooth on your Mac and all three controllers should simply show up as pair-able accessories once in Bluetooth pairing mode. The Joy-Con controllers are identified as “(L)” and “(R)” models, while the traditional controller is the “Pro Controller.”

Unlike macOS, iOS does not have an open Bluetooth specification, and the Nintendo Switch controllers are not Made for iPhone certified, so they will not work with iOS games, nor tvOS at this point in time.

If you’ve snagged a Nintendo Switch and had a chance to try the JoyCon controllers out on your Mac, please let us know about your experience in the comments.

