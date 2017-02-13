Prince’s Warner Brothers music catalog released on Apple Music, other streaming services

Monday, February 13th, 2017, 05:06

Following Prince’s abrupt retraction of his entire catalog from all music streaming service except for Tidal in 2015, the artist’s catalog has returned.

As rumored last month, Tidal’s exclusivity officially ended on Sunday after Warner Brothers made its collection of Prince tunes available to all streaming platforms, including big players Apple Music and Spotify. The release coincides with tonight’s Grammy Awards, where industry stars are expected to pay tribute to the late musician onstage.

Apple has already begun advertising the catalog’s availability and has sent out promotional emails linking new subscribers too the music.



The Warner Bros. Records catalog contains a number of Prince’s greatest hits, including “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Purple Rain” and “When Doves Cry,” but lacks deeper cuts and rare recordings held in the artist’s Paisley Park vault.

Warner Bros. Records has since been working to return the artist’s catalog to popular streaming products. In a statement issued on Sunday, the record label’s Chairman and CEO Cameron Strang thanked Prince’s estate for helping navigate the deal.

Following the announcement of today’s expanded streaming releases, Warner Brothers also announced plans to remaster Purple Rain, two albums of previously unreleased music and two concert films from Prince’s vault.

The new and restored content is expected for release on June 9.

