Purported photos of iPhone 7s components, including logic board and A11 processor, leaked

A series of leaked photos has shown what might be iPhone 7s components.

The photos, tweeted by Benjamin Geskin, show what is purported to be an A11 processor, a logic board and other components.



If true, an A11 processor would put the iPhons 7s’ performance on par with the rumored iPhone 8, although the unit might feature different technical specifications. The iPhone 8 is also rumored to boast features such as face recognition and an advanced augmented reality system.

The iPhone 7s is thought to be a relatively minor update to the existing iPhone 7, though sharing the all-glass design of the iPhone 8. It’s been rumored that this may actually result in the updated phone being slightly thicker than the current model, as the glass will need to be thicker than the current aluminum casing.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

