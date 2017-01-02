Rumor: Apple supplier Inventec expanding AirPods manufacturing capability

Monday, January 2nd, 2017, 05:46

If you’re hankering for a pair of AirPods but supplies have been out of stock, things might be about to change for the better.

Apple supplier Inventec, who appears to be the sole provider of Apple’s AirPods at this time, has started expanding capacity at its plants to satisfy worldwide demand for the wireless devices.

A current report via the Economic Daily New indicates that Inventec has brought on extra shifts and is expanding manufacturing capacity and working hours for assembly staff building the device.



Apple’s AirPods, Powerbeats 3, and Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones all feature a the Apple-designed W1 chip that makes it easier to pair with multiple Apple devices. In addition to the W1, AirPods also include beam-forming microphones, accelerometers, infrared sensors, and a small charging and carrying case that will provide more power on the go as well as the sync mechanism.

Current orders for the AirPods through Apple’s online store still carry a six-week delay on shopping. While Apple retail store locations are seeing limited quantities of stock arrive, store pickup orders at most locations aren’t expected to be available until Feb. 21.

Previous rumors pegged Inventec and UEI Precision to hold the manufacturing contracts for the devices, but it is not clear at this time if UEI has delivered any units.

Via AppleInsider and the Economic Daily News

