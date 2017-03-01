Rumor: Apple tasking 1,000+ engineers on augmented reality project that could launch with iPhone 8

Wednesday, March 1st, 2017, 05:10

When you task more than 1,000 engineers towards something, odds are it’ll get done.

A UBS research note states that Apple is believed to have more than 1,000 engineers working on an augmented reality project, and that the company’s first AR offering may be seen in the iPhone 8.

A group of sources has stated that Apple may over over 1,000 engineers working on an AR-related project in Israel. The project may include “moderate 3D mapping … and possibly an AR software development kit,” according to the note.



The statement is also consistent with a previous rumor noted by KGI that

The note is consistent with a KGI one stating that the iPhone 8 will include a ‘revolutionary‘ camera able to sense 3D space …

That report suggested that the new camera would be used for facial recognition and to create ‘3D selfies’ which can be used as avatars in augmented reality games.

KGI last year suggested that Apple will get a 3-5 year lead in AR, as the combined AR and VR market grows into a $150B business by 2020.

