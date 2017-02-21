Rumor: Apple to debut updated iPad Pro models, 128 GB iPhone SE, Product Red iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus units at March event

Tuesday, February 21st, 2017, 05:40

Apple may be releasing some new goodies come March.

A new rumor has it that Apple will host a March event, wherein the company will introduce a new 7.9-inch, 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The 10.5-inch model may not ship until May, while the other sizes are said to ship in March.

The report hails from Japanese web blog Mac Otakara, which has a pretty good track record. The report indicates that Apple plans to refresh the iPad mini 4 with a new 7.9-inch iPad Pro model, update its existing 9.7-inch iPad Pro and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, and introduce an all-new 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which is widely rumored to feature an edge-to-edge display without a Home button.



Meanwhile, it’s also been stated the 7.9-inch iPad Pro will feature a Smart Connector, True Tone display, four speakers, and a 12-megapixel rear-facing iSight camera with True Tone flash, as Apple works to standardize features across its tablet lineup. All new iPad Pro models will reportedly gain quad microphones as well.

The report also claims Apple may add a 128GB storage option for the iPhone SE, alongside the smartphone’s existing 16GB and 64GB capacities, and add a new Product Red color option for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Finally, the report states that Apple will release new Apple Watch bands at the event in the vein of a spring refresh. Apple introduced the iPhone SE, 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and new Apple Watch bands at its March 2016 event last year.

